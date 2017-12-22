× Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 48-year-old pedestrian from Racine suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night, December 21st.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of STH 31 and STH 20.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle faced a green light while traveling northbound on STH 31. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing while crossing the street eastbound on a red light.

This crash is under current investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Dept.

At this time, there is no indication that drugs or alcohol impaired either the driver or pedestrian.

Northbound traffic on STH 31 and eastbound STH 20 had to be re-routed while rescue personnel were caring for the patient.