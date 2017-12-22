Salvation Army prepares for 28th annual Christmas Family Feast on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There was a lot of work underway at the Wisconsin Center on Friday, December 22nd. That is because the Salvation Army's Christmas Family Feast is on Christmas Day.

They're looking to feed about 6,000 people. In addition to the meals served at the Wisconsin Center, there will be between 1,500 to 2,000 meals, packed up and sent to different centers and churches across the area for people to pick up.

It's a lot to take on, but they're getting plenty of help.

"I've got a crew starting at seven tomorrow, they'll run straight through to six, and we've got about 30 to 40 people per shift, we have three shifts, so you figure the math about 120 people," Bob Ilk, Christmas Family Feast lead chef, said.

The dinner on Monday is open to everyone. Turkey, ham, vegetables, cornbread stuffing will all be served.

Any kids who attend the meal will also take home a toy. The Salvation Army Family Feast is Christmas Day from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 pm. at the Wisconsin Center.