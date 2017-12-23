Don’t want to cook on the holidays? Eat at Movida on Christmas and New Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Joining Wake Up is Chef Hugo Hilaro and Culinary Director of StandEatDrink Matt Kerley to show what Movida's "Fiesta De Tapas" is all about as well as a special Christmas Day dinner they are having.

About Movida's "Fiesta De Tapas" (website)

What better way to ring in the New Year than a tapas dinner? How about UNLIMITED tapas all night! Enjoy our featured NYE menu that could be never-ending tapas, chef's choice paellas, or both... but don't forget to leave room for the churros!

-Unlimited tapas menu - $45/person

-Reservations from 4-8pm receive complimentary chocolate & churros from our sister restaurant Hotel Madrid!

-Reservations from 8-10pm receive complimentary chocolate & churros & midnight champagne toast from our sister restaurant Hotel Madrid!