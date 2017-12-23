“Same car, same guy:” Package thieves strike again — this time in West Allis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS/MILWAUKEE -- Porch thieves strike again! This time it happened in West Allis, and this isn't their first go at it. Police believe the latest theft was committed by the same people who stole from a Milwaukee home earlier this week.

From the looks of the criminals captured on surveillance video, they know exactly what they're doing. Their latest stop was near 81st and National in West Allis on Saturday, December 23rd. A white Nissan can be seen pulling up, a man hops out and grabs a package off the front porch of Mark and Pam Wilson's home.

"It wasn't a lot of money, but it's still money," said Mark Wilson, package theft victim. "You just feel violated."

The thieves didn't stop there. As they started to drive away, they can be seen pulling into another driveway but were thwarted when a neighbor returns home.