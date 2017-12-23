‘Grinch’ steals Christmas presents from Caledonia home; tosses garbage in ditch

CALEDONIA — A real-life Grinch struck in Caledonia Friday night, December 22nd. Police say a home in the Crestview neighborhood was broken into and Christmas gifts were stolen.

Police say the theft happened between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

According to police, the gifts were opened and the packages were tossed in the “Klema” ditch line — which runs from Crawford Park, north to just past 5 1/2 Mile Road. It then begins to divert east towards Lake Michigan. It runs behind several houses in the northeast area of Caledonia.

Police believe the suspect, described as a white male, may have been using the ditch line to move around without being noticed.

Officials are warning residents to be on alert for any suspicious activity.