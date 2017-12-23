“It’s the reason for the season:” Racine families receive food and toys at church giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Four semi-trucks filled with food and toys for people in need was given away free to charge today. FOX6's Evan Peterson was out there, he shows us what some are calling the real meaning of Christmas.

Since 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, December 23rd, in the cold and in the dark, people were lined up for this.

"They're having a Christmas giveaway. They're giving out toys to the kids and food," Giveaway Beneficiary Peter Nelsen said.

Saturday morning, Greater Grace Temple, Kingdom Builders, and numerous other organizations in Racine opened their doors to families and people in need of food, gifts, and help this holiday season.

"I was very very happy!" Nelsen said.

Inside the church, hundreds gathered to sing Christmas carols, outside, crews line up and organize the food and toys for those in need.

"It is an awful lot of work but at the end of the day, again, it's the reason for the season. And we want to give to the community," Gina Cornett with the Greater Grace Temple Church of God in Christ said.

Shopping carts filled with food. Thousands of people lined up earlier this morning to get their hands on this. Things like juice, cereal, all they have to do is show up and they get this free of charge. Nearly one thousand shopping carts were packed with food and Christmas toys.

Back inside, the Nelsen family is continuing to sing Christmas songs and enjoy their weekend. Thanks to the generosity of others, they will be able to have food on their table this holiday, and toys under the tree.

"God bless the Kingdom Builders and everyone that put this event together," Nelsen said.

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in the city of Racine this holiday season.