Kenosha police: 52-year-old man arrested in connection to TCF Bank robbery

KENOSHA — A 52-year-old man is in custody after police say he robbed the TCF Bank located on 22nd Avenue in Kenosha.

The robbery happened shortly after 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 23rd.

According to Kenosha police, the suspect entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money from a teller. After receiving money, the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha police were able to locate the vehicle in Pleasant Prairie, and took a 52-year-old man into custody. Officers recovered money and a handgun from his vehicle.