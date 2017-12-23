× Milwaukee Brewers announce 2018 regular season schedule ⚾

MILWAUKEE — Who is ready for some baseball?! The Milwaukee Brewers released their 2018 regular season schedule.

The Brew Crew will kick off their season on March 29th against the San Diego Padres. Their home opener will be on April 2nd against St. Louis.

According to the news release, the Brewers will play at home on Father’s Day ( June 17th versus Philadelphia), the Fourth of July (versus Minnesota) and Labor Day (September 3rd versus Chicago).

