“One of our busiest days:” Avoid airport chaos when traveling this holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's one of the busiest times travel days of the year. AAA projects more than 107 million people will leave their homes to be with loved ones for the holidays this weekend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials with General Mitchell International Airport advise people looking to catch a plane this weekend to come prepared - and think ahead. Thankfully, locally, the weather isn't too bad - so they aren't expecting delays here. However, wherever your destination is - things may not be as nice. So as you get ready to head out the door yourself - plan ahead, and give yourself plenty of time to catch those flights.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It'll be one of our busiest days. We'll probably see somewhere in the area of 10 to 11 thousand travelers coming through the airport that day," Public Relations Manager at Mitchell Airport, Harold Mester said. "It's also gonna be busy on the roadways, so if any of your viewers are picking up someone at the airport, they're really better off to use the hourly parking garage because it gets pretty congested on the baggage claim roadway."