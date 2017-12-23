West Allis PD looking to ID man in connection with hit-and-run investigation

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are looking to identify a man in connection with a recent hit-and-run investigation.

Officials said the hit-and-run happened near the area of 60th and National.

The man police would like to identify was traveling in a black SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspect or anything related to the investigation is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.