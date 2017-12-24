“A Mass I enjoy:” Families unite at church to celebrate the season on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Christmas celebrations got underway on Christmas Eve in Milwaukee, and some had to brave the elements. Many were hoping for a white Christmas and it became official on Sunday, December 24th, as an inch of snow fell at General Mitchell International Airport.

Hymns echoed through the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee Sunday as the Christmas spirit echoed in the hearts of those celebrating Mass on Christmas Eve.

"I always come on Christmas Eve. It's a Mass I enjoy. The music is lovely and I love to see my friends here," Marilyn Squire said.

"We are not Catholic, but we love to come here and worship here on Christmas Eve with our family," Becky Schaver said.

"We're here for the church service. Then we'll go home with our family and eat chili and hang out and just get ready for(Christmas)," Megan Strittmater said.

FOX6 News even found the littlest ones walking into services at Brown Deer United Methodist Church -- excited for Santa's arrival but most importantly...

"I want to get it ingrained in them to have Jesus in their lives," Heather Forbes said. "It's family time for me."

It was an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate the season.

"Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Christ," Squire said.

For many, Christmas Eve Mass is a Christmas tradition -- a time to reflect amid the hustle and bustle, before the arrival of the big man in red and his reindeer!