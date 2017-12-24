× Aaron Rodgers released? ESPN’s Adam Schefter says “multiple teams” have complained the Packers broke the rules

GREEN BAY — Should the Green Bay Packers be forced to release QB Aaron Rodgers? According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “multiple teams” have complained to the NFL that the Packers violated the rules regarding injured reserve.

According to Schefter, who cites league sources, the teams have called on the Packers to release Rodgers as a result.

Teams complaining to NFL that Packers violated IR rule, and think Aaron Rodgers should now have to be released, per sources:https://t.co/Zyt0fWjJFe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2017

NFL rules require a player to have suffered a new injury that would sideline him for at least six weeks to be placed on IR, according to ESPN.com. If not, the team would be forced to release the player once he’s healthy.

Schefter notes in his article on ESPN.com that Rodgers played vs. the Carolina Panthers but then “came out of the game because he was sore.” The Packers then did not announce their decision to place Rodgers back on IR until Tuesday, once the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention.

Because the Packers shut Rodgers down, not allowing him to play vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night, Schefter reports, “multiple teams” have complained there was a violation of NFL rules — noting there was no new injury suffered by Rodgers.

Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy addressed the reports Sunday afternoon. According to Packers.com, he said “he doesn’t see anything wrong” with how the Packers handled returning Rodgers to injured reserve after he played one game last week.

“Frankly, I don’t see any issue with Aaron Rodgers going on IR. My understanding is we communicated and we followed the procedures and guidelines you have to, to put a player on IR. From our perspective, there’s no issue.”

McCarthy sees "no issue" with injured-reserve rules regarding QB Aaron Rodgers 📰: https://t.co/Hp5V1hjZlx pic.twitter.com/0GG4fWWFiu — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 24, 2017

The Green Bay Packers scored no points vs. the Minnesota Vikings Saturday night. They are 7-8 on the season. They face the Lions on New Year’s Eve in Michigan — their final game of the season.