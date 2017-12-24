× Caledonia police: Man, woman admitted to theft of red kettle at Walgreens “to support heroin habit”

CALEDONIA — Caledonia police said on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th two people were arrested in connection with the theft of a Salvation Army red kettle — stolen from a Walgreens store on December 21st near 4 Mile and Douglas.

Police said a 34-year-old woman and her 35-year-old boyfriend were arrested, and admitted to taking the kettle “to support their heroin habit.”

The kettle was recovered, and the man and woman were taken to the Racine County Jail.

Police said the arrests were thanks to “tips from several individuals” who viewed the suspect’s photo.

Kenosha police assisted with the arrest.