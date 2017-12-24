Watch live: White Christmas in SE WI? Check road conditions as snow falls ❄️
Watch live: Tracking Santa Claus, with the NORAD Santa Radar! 🎅
Wind chill advisory 6:00 p.m. Christmas Day – noon Wednesday for parts of SE WI

Meijer makes sure you are well prepared this Christmas

Posted 10:17 am, December 24, 2017, by

WAUKESHA -- Cutting it close on your Christmas shopping for the kids? Meijer has the hottest toys still in stock.