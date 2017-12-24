Milwaukee parishioners celebrate Christmas with inaugural stage play: “The story of Jesus Christ”

MILWAUKEE — Christmas is a holiday with a significant meaning, and there was a special celebration on Christmas Eve at a church in Milwaukee. It was the method of the message that helped parishioners connect with the Lord.

The lights were low, while the volume was high as the congregation at Unity Gospel House of Prayer on Sunday, December 24th listened to the word of God delivered by Pastor Marlon Lock. His service was not traditional, nor was the music, but the unorthodox nature grabbed the attention and reached the hearts of everyone packed inside the church.

“Worship the Lord. Try to get souls saved,” Troy Cotton said.

Cotton explained how a special play can help do just that.

“We want to show people about the story of Jesus Christ and how he was brought to the Earth — about the whole Bible aspect of it. It’s going to be a great, powerful message,” Cotton said.

Community members acted in the church’s inaugural stage play, “A King is Born.”

“Some people learn visuals. People learn by reading, so we want to show you how the king was brought into this world and saved us from our sins,” Cotton said.

Complete with singing and dancing, the congregation was given a present — an engaging theatrical production that helped them to better understand and recognize the reason for the season.

“When we talk about ‘a king is born,’ you have to remember that he is always here for you. We want to give you hope, give you encouragement of how Jesus can be in our life,” Cotton said.

Folks of all ages were able to walk away with a spiritual gift and connection with members who want to share the love of their savior.

“Obey God and He’ll bless you real good,” Cotton said.