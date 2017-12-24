× No winner on Saturday: Powerball jackpot climbs to $337 million 💰

MILWAUKEE — Let’s give this another shot! After no winner was announced from Saturday night’s jackpot, the $300 million prize grew to $337 million. The drawing comes to an estimated $210.4 million cash payout.

The numbers drawn Saturday, December 23rd, were 1, 3, 13, 15, 44 and the Powerball was 25. Power Play was 2.

Here’s how to play:

Each ticket costs $2 per play

Choose five different numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

The next drawing is on Wednesday, December 27th.

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball). For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing’s Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.

The mission of Wisconsin Lottery is to provide property tax relief to Wisconsin homeowners. Since the sale of the first lottery ticket in September 1988, the Lottery has generated more than $4.1 billion in property tax relief for Wisconsin homeowners, $877 million in commissions for Wisconsin businesses, and more than $7.8 billion in prizes for players.