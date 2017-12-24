President Trump sends Christmas greetings to US troops abroad

Watch live: White Christmas in SE WI? Check road conditions as snow falls ❄️
Posted 9:20 am, December 24, 2017, by

US President Donald J. Trump participates in a video teleconference call with military members on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is sending Christmas greetings to U.S. troops stationed around the world.

From the Florida estate where President Trump is spending the holidays, he spoke by video hook-up on Christmas Eve to members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard, stationed in Qatar, Kuwait and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

President Trump told the troops that Americans are thankful for them and their families. He says they’re “the greatest people on earth.”

He offered renewed praise to the Coast Guard for saving thousands of lives during a series of deadly U.S. hurricanes.

President Trump told the troops that “every American heart” is thankful for them and is asking God to watch over them and their families.