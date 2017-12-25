× 103 salt trucks on the roads to treat slick spots in City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says 103 salt trucks have been out on the city streets on Christmas morning to treat slick spots. Their work is expected to be complete around 2:00 p.m.

Officials say the trucks are using the treated salt due to the cold temperatures now blanketing southeast Wisconsin. The treated salt, which is tinted green, is effective when the temperatures drop below 15 degrees.

At the beginning of the season, the City of Milwaukee noted it had 51,000 tons of salt in inventory. It also had 6,000 tons of the treated salt, 41,200 gallons of liquid calcium chloride and another 24,200 gallons of salt brine.