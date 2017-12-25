× Critical condition: 1 taken to Children’s via Flight for Life after pickup truck slammed into tree in Ottawa

OTTAWA — A patient was taken to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin via Flight for Life after a crash involving a pickup truck and a tree, which happened early on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th.

According to officials with the Western Lakes Fire District, it happened around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 67, south of Highway D in Ottawa. Waukesha County sheriff’s officials also responded, along with mutual aid after it was learned extrication would be needed, and there was a possible amputation.

When first responders arrived, they found the pickup truck pinned up against the tree with significant damage. It took 20 minutes to extricate the patients. Both were taken to trauma centers. The patient transported to Children’s was said to be in critical condition.

Western Lakes fire officials noted first responders faced cold temperatures and slippery conditions during this response. They didn’t leave the scene until about 6:00 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.