Racine Fire Department responds to 2 house fires; 1 person hospitalized

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to two fires inside homes late Sunday night, December 24th.

The first fire happened at a home near the area of Wright Avenue and Blaine Avenue around 9:00 p.m.. Authorities said the homeowner called 911 to report smoke that was in her attic. Once fire crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the house. Upon entry, fire crews discovered the origin of the fire was in the knee wall area on the second floor and they were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was due to chimney failure.

No injuries were associated with the fire but one person did get transported to the hospital for medical reasons. Red Cross provided shelter assistance for three residents. Damage is estimated at $30,000.

The second fire happened around 11:45 p.m. near the area of Lathrop Avenue and Republic Avenue. The homeowner called 911 to report a fire in her kitchen. Firefighters were able to get there fast and take out the fire. Officials said the homeowner was able to evacuate from her home safely with her dog.

There were no injuries. Cause of the fire is under investigation and damage is estimated at $27,000.