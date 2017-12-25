Wind chill advisory in effect for all of SE WI until noon Wednesday

Real Housewives of New York City star apologizes after Florida arrest

Posted 11:56 am, December 25, 2017, by , Updated at 02:04PM, December 25, 2017

Luann de Lesseps, 52 and a star of The Real Housewives of New York City reality series was arrested by Palm Beach Police in the early hours of December 24, according to jail records from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
De Lesseps was arrested on charges of battery of an officer, disorderly intoxication, Resisting officer with violence to his or her person, and corruption by threat against public servant, according to jail records.
She was taken to Palm Beach County Jail at 1:25 a.m, jail records show.
CREDIT: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Reality television star Luann de Lesseps is apologizing after her arrest in Florida.

De Lesseps is one of the stars of the reality series “The Real Housewives of New York City.” She faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

Her spokesman Pete Sanders released a statement to The Associated Press. In the statement, de Lesseps offers her sincere apologies to anyone she might have offended with her behavior.

The circumstances of de Lesseps’ arrest late Saturday in Palm Beach were not immediately available. De Lesseps said it was her first time in the tony enclave since her wedding and “being there brought up long-buried emotions.”

She said she was committed to a “transformative and hopeful 2018.”

