Real Housewives of New York City star apologizes after Florida arrest

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Reality television star Luann de Lesseps is apologizing after her arrest in Florida.

De Lesseps is one of the stars of the reality series “The Real Housewives of New York City.” She faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

Her spokesman Pete Sanders released a statement to The Associated Press. In the statement, de Lesseps offers her sincere apologies to anyone she might have offended with her behavior.

The circumstances of de Lesseps’ arrest late Saturday in Palm Beach were not immediately available. De Lesseps said it was her first time in the tony enclave since her wedding and “being there brought up long-buried emotions.”

She said she was committed to a “transformative and hopeful 2018.”