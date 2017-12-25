Wind chill advisory in effect for all of SE WI until noon Wednesday

Suspicious fire: Tenant alerted in home near 29th and Atkinson by cat who began clawing him

Posted 2:54 pm, December 25, 2017, by , Updated at 05:55PM, December 25, 2017

Fire near 29th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department are investigating a fire they’re calling suspicious in nature that happened at a home near 29th and Glendale on Christmas Day Monday, December 25th.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. and was contained to one room in the home.

It caused $50,000 in damage to the structure, and $10,000 in damage to contents.

No one was hurt.

Again — fire officials say this incident is suspicious in nature, and noted the lower level tenant was alerted to the fire when a cat jumped onto his lap and began clawing him.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home.