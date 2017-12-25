“Wish your mom was here:” Baby boy delivered 3 months early, on Christmas — his mother fatally shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUCSON, Arizona -- A baby boy was delivered on Christmas -- after his mother was shot and killed.

It happened in Tucson, Arizona, and doctors say it's a Christmas miracle that the baby will be OK.

18-year-old Anthony Rivera was forced to say goodbye to his girlfriend on Christmas Day -- a woman he described as kind, compassionate and excited to be a mom.

"All I was thinking was 'I wish your mom was right here to see you,'" Rivera said.

It was a surreal Christmas morning wake-up call for Rivera, after shots were fired into his home around 4:30 a.m.

"We were just wrapping presents (Sunday) night. She was happy to be a mom. She wanted a baby so bad," Angelina Ruelas, Rivera's mother said.

Christmas will now forever be a tough day for those closest to 19-year-old Jasmine Vega. She was 6 months pregnant with Rivera's childl.

"I'm not going to tell him it's going to be OK because it's not," Ruelas said.

As Vega's life tragically came to an end, a new life entered into the world. Medics were able to deliver the baby boy Monday morning. Born nearly 3 months early, he was placed on life support -- in critical condition.

"It sucks. It sucks seeing your baby like that," Rivera said.

Family members said moving forward, this won't be easy, but despite this dark Christmas Day, Rivera said remembering his girlfriend brings a smile to his face.

"She was amazing, fun, loving, outgoing, big heart," Rivera said.