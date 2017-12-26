× Feeling lucky? Powerball lottery soars to $337 million

MILWAUKEE — It would be one wild way to finish off 2017 — winning the Powerball lottery jackpot now worth an estimated $337 million. A winner that takes the cash option would rake in $210.4 million.

The next Powerball lottery drawing is set for 9:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27th.

The numbers drawn Saturday, December 23rd, were 1, 3, 13, 15, 44 and the Powerball was 25. Power Play was 2.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.