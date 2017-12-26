“You get to come in and play:” Kohl’s Art Generation Studio at Milwaukee Art Museum introduces kids to art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- At the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio, just down the hall from priceless works inside the Milwaukee Art Museum, the typical rules do not apply.

“I think it’s hard sometimes when everywhere you see the ‘please do not touch,'" said Corinne Weber. "So here you get to come in and play.”

And design, and create. The studio offers a respite from the cold for families looking to get out and about over winter break.

“Maybe for little kids, the Art Museum isn’t always something they can understand right away," said Jason Lavann of his granddaughter Ella. "But this introduces them in a really cool way.”

“She loves playgrounds," Weber said of her daughter, Sloan. "We have to stop at almost every playground we see, so it’s pretty fun to be able to come out and actually build one."

The studio always ties its activities to different exhibits in the museum, but few pair as perfectly as this week’s does with the special exhibit of Spanish artist Jaime Hayon.

“He is kind of a child at heart," said Youth and Family Programs Educator Brett Henzig. "His work is very playful and very creative.”

And just like the miniature playgrounds and clay animals constructed a couple floors below, some of Hayon’s work is meant to be hands-on.

“I think it just ties into what kids are hoping to do and what they are doing on a daily basis, and shows them that they can grow up and be an artist or designer too," said Henzig.

“To have an Art Museum of this kind of caliber and quality, that’s open and available for all ages is just a tremendous gift" said Lavann.

Museum admission, along with all the projects in the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio, is free for kids age 12 and under.

CLICK HERE to learn more.