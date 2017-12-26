× MPD: Man transports himself to hospital after being shot near Frederick and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News a 21-year-old man was shot near Frederick Avenue and Locust Street. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 26th.

According to police, the Milwaukee man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and transported himself to Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Milwaukee police are working to determine the victim’s account of what happened.