Packers, Lions square up in final game of the 2017 regular season

DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers will try to finish the season with a .500 record when they visit Motor City on Sunday, December 31st to take on the Detroit Lions. It’s a game you’ll be able to see only on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay and Detroit have met in the final game of the regular season 14 times, with the Packers holding a 7-6-1 record in those contests. The Packers have won each of the last five matchups between the two teams in the final game of the regular season (2016, 2014, 2011, 2008, 2007).

Since 2006, the Packers are 9-2 in the final game of the regular season. Green Bay’s .818 winning percnetage in Week 17 is tied with San Francisco for No. 2 in the NFL over that span (Pittsburgh, 10-1, .909). The Packers are also tied for No. 2 in the NFL since 2006 with an .800 winning percentage (4-1) on the road in final game of the regular season.

The Packers are 8-3 at Detroit under Head Coach Mike McCarthy, including a 31-24 victory in Week 17 last season to win the NFC North.