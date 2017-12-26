Parents who divorced in 2014 get engaged in touching Christmas proposal
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Love finds a way.
Jeffrey and Lorrie Agan got married in 1989. The couple from Bowling Green, Ohio had eight children together, but divorced in 2014, reports FOX8.com.
“Both of my parents each went on a separate journey for self renewal,” their son, Jeff, said.
His father went back to school for nursing after 20 years as a truck driver. He also started working out and writing poetry. Jeff said his mother, “found peace in nature, through meditation and self empowerment.”
The pair started dating again. On Friday, Jeffrey presented his ex-wife with a special Christmas gift — a poem he wrote. Then he presented Lorrie with a ring.
Jeff recorded the proposal and posted it on Twitter. Nearly 10 million people have watched the touching moment.
Jeff was stunned by the outpouring of support and by the number of people wanting to help pay for his parents’ second wedding. He created a GoFundMe account, where he described his mother and father’s story.