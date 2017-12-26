× Parents who divorced in 2014 get engaged in touching Christmas proposal

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Love finds a way.

Jeffrey and Lorrie Agan got married in 1989. The couple from Bowling Green, Ohio had eight children together, but divorced in 2014, reports FOX8.com.

“Both of my parents each went on a separate journey for self renewal,” their son, Jeff, said.

His father went back to school for nursing after 20 years as a truck driver. He also started working out and writing poetry. Jeff said his mother, “found peace in nature, through meditation and self empowerment.”

The pair started dating again. On Friday, Jeffrey presented his ex-wife with a special Christmas gift — a poem he wrote. Then he presented Lorrie with a ring.

Jeff recorded the proposal and posted it on Twitter. Nearly 10 million people have watched the touching moment.

My parents were married for more than 20 years, divorced, fought a lot, went to work on themselves. Years later, they start dating and as of yesterday, this happened; Congrats Mom and Dad! True love always finds its way back around. pic.twitter.com/KYk3qc1QK4 — Jeffrey (@Music1996Man) December 24, 2017

Jeff was stunned by the outpouring of support and by the number of people wanting to help pay for his parents’ second wedding. He created a GoFundMe account, where he described his mother and father’s story.

I still legit cry every time I watch this video. This is such a blessing to my family, who have suffered years of division. One family, whole again, I couldn’t wish for anything better for Christmas! — Jeffrey (@Music1996Man) December 24, 2017