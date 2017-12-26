TMZ: Dustin Diamond plays Harvey Weinstein in music video shot over the summer in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Dustin Diamond is getting back into acting — appearing in a music video, playing Harvey Weinstein, TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, the video was shot over the summer in Milwaukee, after band members Joey Zak and TomE LaBrosse reached out to Diamond. TMZ is reporting the Weinstein angle was edited in recently.

Diamond plays Weinstein in TENLo’s video for their song “Kill All the Things.” It shows Diamond, as Weinstein, killed by a vengeful nun, played by actress Kelly Cunningham.

TMZ notes that it’s an interesting role for Diamond, because at the end of the video, Diamond as Weinstein is stabbed to death. You’ll recall, Diamond was sentenced to 4 months in jail for stabbing a man during a Christmas Day altercation in 2014 at a Port Washington Bar. He later tested positive for Oxycodone, violating his probation.