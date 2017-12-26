“Very hard:” Loved ones gather to remember man shot, killed 1 year ago; no one in custody

MILWAUKEE — Loved ones gathered Tuesday, December 26th for a vigil in honor of a man shot and killed in Milwaukee one year ago.

27-year-old Deandre Allen was killed on the day after Christmas in 2016 near 39th and Michigan — after he told his mother he was headed to a barbershop with a friend.

The family said his case is still open, and police are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.

PHOTO GALLERY

“It’s hard sitting at the table and he’s not there you know? His birthdays, the holidays. This is very hard and harmful,” Shannon Allen, Deandre’s mother said.

The family asks that if you have information that could help police — you please give them a call.