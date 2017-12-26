× WHO to classify excessive video gaming as a mental disorder in 2018

MILWAUKEE — Video game addiction is on the rise, so much so that excessive video gaming is set to be characterized as a mental disorder.

The World Health Organization is adding “gaming disorder” to its international classification of diseases in 2018.

Gaming disorder is characterized by persistent video game playing that takes precedent over other life interests and activities. Doctors say video games can be a way to improve hand-eye coordination and relieve stress.

However, gaming becomes a problem when you stop controlling the game, and it starts controlling you.