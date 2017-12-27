× 10 miles-per-hour: Man accused of committing 4th OWI offense on Christmas Eve in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — A Milwaukee man is accused of committing his fourth OWI offense after an observant driver saw him swerving and driving very slowly early on Christmas Eve in Menomonee Falls.

59-year-old James Adonnis of Milwaukee faces one count of OWI, fourth offense.

According to a criminal complaint, on Christmas Eve, around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the area near Appleton Avenue and County Line Road in Menomonee Falls for a report of a driver who was possibly intoxicated. A witness called police indicating the vehicle was swerving all over the road, and driving very slowly. That witness said the driver was having difficulty maintaining his lane, and was driving at about 10 miles-per-hour.

The suspect vehicle was spotted by police on the on-ramp to I-43. Police learned the registration was suspended on the vehicle, and a traffic stop was initiated.

The driver was identified as James Adonnis. He was observed to have glossy eyes, and slightly slurred speech. Additionally, officers noted a moderate odor of intoxicants coming from him.

Investigators learned Adonnis had three prior OWI convictions, and a .02 blood alcohol content restriction.

The complaint indicates he told investigators he’d had one drink.

Field sobriety tests were performed poorly, and the complaint indicates a preliminary breath test revealed a result of .173. Adonnis was placed under arrest for OWI — and a blood sample was taken for analysis.

The complaint notes DOT records showed OWI convictions in November of 1992, April of 1997 and May of 2008.

Adonnis made his initial appearance in court in this case on December 27th. Probable cause was found for further proceedings and a hearing was scheduled for December 29th.

Cash bond was set at $5,000.