× 2 winners from Outagamie, Washington Counties split $148K Badger 5 jackpot

OUTAGAMIE/WASHINGTON COUNTIES: Two lucky players matched all five numbers in the Badger 5 drawing on Saturday, December 23 to split the night’s $148,000 jackpot. Saturday’s winning Badger 5 numbers were 3, 6, 7, 12 and 30.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, he lucky winners purchased their tickets from:

Freedom Mini Mart at N4012 County Road E in Appleton (Outagamie County)

Romie’s Service at 523 Main Street in Allenton (Washington County)

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.

Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin. The jackpot is estimated at $10,000 for tonight.

How to Play