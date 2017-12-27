× Milwaukee Admirals fall to Chicago Wolves 3-2 in OT

MILWAUKEE — Cody Bass’ first goal of the season late in the third period tied the score and helped the Admirals earn a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Bass’ goal came just 15 seconds after Chicago had taken a 2-1 lead late in the third period. The veteran forward deflected a shot from PC Labrie by Chicago goalie Max Legace with 3:02 to play in regulation, eventually sending the contest to OT.

However, Chicago’s Jake Walman ripped a slapper from the left circle 1:05 into overtime that beat Milwaukee goalie Anders Lindback and gave the Wolves the win.

The Admirals got on the board first when Bobby Butler picked up his 12th goal of the season with 1:27 to play in the opening period. Butler picked up the rebound of a Freddy Allard shot and slid a backhand past the outstretched leg of Legace.

However, the Wolves scored the next two to grab a 2-1 lead. They tied the score at the 11:29 mark of the second period on Tomas Hyka’s seventh goal of the year and then grabbed their first lead on Brandon Pirri’s tally.

After a day off on Thursday the Ads and Wolves go for round two on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Hockey-Days at the team’s office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or clicking here. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena and Milwaukee Theatre Box Office.