BloodCenter of Wisconsin hosts 17th annual Season of Giving Blood Drive

MILWAUKEE -- For the next two days, you have a change to help the BloodCenter of Wisconsin save lives. Their annual Season of Giving Blood Drive is underway at the Milwaukee Zoo.

Southeastern Wisconsin blood donors can get into the holiday spirit by donating blood at the 17th Annual Season of Giving Blood Drive Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Peck Welcome Center of the Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee.

BloodCenter hopes to see more than 700 donors during the event. Attempting donors will also receive:

• Complimentary zoo admission on the day of the drive

• A complimentary adult zoo ticket for a future date

• Free parking

• Free childcare

Anyone 17 or older who is in general good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are also welcome. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date.