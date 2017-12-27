× City of Milwaukee 2018 parking permits available for purchase beginning Dec. 20

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee residents who wish to park their vehicles overnight on City streets can buy their 2018 annual virtual parking permits and 4-month, first trimester permits beginning Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

According to a news release, when residents buy the annual or 4-month overnight permit, there is no physical sticker for their vehicles. Instead, customers will receive a confirmation number, and their license plate becomes their permit.

Parking Ambassadors scan the license plates of cars parked overnight on City streets to determine if a valid parking permit has been purchased.

Frequently asked questions about purchasing a 2018 overnight permit:

How much?

Annual permit: $55

4-month permit valid January 1 – April 30: $20

If purchasing a permit online, a $1 convenience fee will be added

$20 citation for failure to purchase an overnight permit

Purchase online at milwaukee.gov/MilwaukeePermits using a MasterCard, VISA or Discover credit/debit card. This is the most convenient way to buy an overnight permit – no standing in line to pay in person.

Purchase at all 3 Violation Bureau payment sites – Cash, MasterCard, VISA, and Discover accepted.