City of Milwaukee 2018 parking permits available for purchase beginning Dec. 20
MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee residents who wish to park their vehicles overnight on City streets can buy their 2018 annual virtual parking permits and 4-month, first trimester permits beginning Wednesday, December 20, 2017.
According to a news release, when residents buy the annual or 4-month overnight permit, there is no physical sticker for their vehicles. Instead, customers will receive a confirmation number, and their license plate becomes their permit.
Parking Ambassadors scan the license plates of cars parked overnight on City streets to determine if a valid parking permit has been purchased.
Frequently asked questions about purchasing a 2018 overnight permit:
How much?
- Annual permit: $55
- 4-month permit valid January 1 – April 30: $20
- If purchasing a permit online, a $1 convenience fee will be added
- $20 citation for failure to purchase an overnight permit
Purchase online at milwaukee.gov/MilwaukeePermits using a MasterCard, VISA or Discover credit/debit card. This is the most convenient way to buy an overnight permit – no standing in line to pay in person.
Purchase at all 3 Violation Bureau payment sites – Cash, MasterCard, VISA, and Discover accepted.
- 6223 N. Teutonia – Hours: M-F 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m.-12 noon
- 2980 S. Chase – Hours: M-F 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. -12 noon
- 941 N. James Lovell St., Second Floor – Hours: M-F 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- City Tow Lot, 3811 W. Lincoln Ave. – Hours: M-F 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Sundays 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon