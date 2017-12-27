× Federal tax law changes: Milwaukee mayor to talk about property taxes and impact to you

MILWAUKEE — The new Federal tax law that takes effect in 2018 changes the way local taxes are deducted. So, when a homeowner pays his or her property taxes could have financial consequences.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will address the issue on Wednesday afternoon, December 27th. He will speak with the media at 1:30 p.m. FOX6 News plans to stream that event. CLICK HERE to watch when it happens.