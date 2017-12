GERMANTOWN — Officials with the Germantown Fire Department on Wednesday, December 27th, amid bitterly cold temperatures, rescued a cat named Waffles — who was 20 feet up in the air, stuck in a tree!

The Germantown FD shared the below photo on social media Wednesday:

Today in -16-degree weather Germantown Fire Dept. Engine Company 64 rescued Waffles the Cat from 20-feet up in a tree. Great Level of Customer Service. pic.twitter.com/OK0Mjbnmla — Germantown WI Fire D (@GFDWI) December 27, 2017

Kudos to the first responders who helped bring this animal to safety!