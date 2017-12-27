× Germantown police seek owner of lost wedding ring, found at Walmart store

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police need your help in their effort to return a lost wedding ring to its owner.

The ring was found at the Walmart store in Germantown by a customer. It was then turned over to Germantown police.

Police said the ring is engraved with a date. They’re asking that the owner please call Germantown PD and provide a detailed description of the ring in order to claim it.

They noted that they “work hard to return lost property to the owners” and said they’d really like to get this ring back to its rightful owner.

Police thanked the Walmart customer who turned it over to police, and they’re asking you to help spread the word that it’s been found.