“I want to be in a home where I can stay:” Quiet 10-year-old looking for a family

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -- Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.

This 10-year-old is great at math, and is interested in architecture and engineering.

"On the trip up here, he talked about building sky scrapers. Devon Tower is like his favorite thing in the world right now. He wants to know how it was built,” Melissa Tiffie, his adoption transition worker, said.

"How they're so tall and how they don't fall,” Roger said.

While he is quiet, he is inquisitive and loves school.

"He is amazing at science and math at school. He is a straight A student. Talking to his counselors and teachers, they will tell you he is never in trouble at school,” Tiffie said.

When he's not in class, he loves spending time outdoors.

"Last year, I went fishing and caught seven to eight fish in one day," Roger said.

He says he would like to hunt and fish with a permanent family one day. Right now, he is just looking for a place to have fun and make memories.

"I want a home that can make me be able to do a lot of stuff. Like where I can have money to buy stuff and make stuff like LEGOS,” Roger said.

His adoption worker says Roger would be good in a home with older siblings.

He already has two older brothers who have already been adopted. Now, he's hoping it's his turn.

"Because I want to be in a home where I can stay there," he said.

Visit http://www.okdhs.org/services/adopt/pages/childrenneedingadoption.aspx for more information on adopting a child, or call (405) 767-2955.