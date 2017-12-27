× Jackson police: Suspect identified after suspicious snow tracks found near vehicles; stolen items recovered

JACKSON — Jackson police have identified a suspect in connection to thefts from vehicles that happened on Christmas night.

According to police, tracks in the snow indicated someone was checking vehicles in driveways on Monday, December 25th, on Ash and Pine Drives — and Juniper Street.

Officials asked for videos from cameras and video doorbells to help in the case.

Wednesday, December 27th, police say they identified a suspect and recovered property that wasn’t reported as stolen. Police are asking anyone who had items stolen Christmas night in these areas, contact the department.

The Jackson Police Department can be reached at 262-677-4949.