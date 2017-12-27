× Prosecutors: Man led deputy on pursuit reaching speeds “well above 100,” with 16-year-old, infant in car

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Milwaukee man is accused of leading a sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit that began on I-94, reaching speeds “well above 100 miles-per-hour.” Prosecutors say he had passengers at the time — a 16-year-old girl and an infant.

18-year-old Edwin Sosa-Santos of Milwaukee faces one count of attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer, and two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint, a Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol around 2:00 a.m. on December 23rd on I-94 near Sunnyslope when the deputy spotted a vehicle traveling at 72 miles-per-hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone. As the deputy pulled the squad out of a turnaround, the suspect vehicle merged into the third traffic lane and accelerated — passing a semi at “well above 100 miles-per-hour.”

On the off-ramp to Moorland Road, the complaint indicates the suspect vehicle passed another vehicle, nearly forcing it off the roadway.

On Moorland, the suspect vehicle was observed to have been traveling at speeds “well above the posted 35 miles-per-hour” limit. The suspect vehicle nearly struck a second vehicle near Brookfield Square Mall — with the deputy following, with lights and sirens activated, before continuing on Moorland.

The suspect turned onto Bluemound, and at this point, it appeared the driver lost control of the vehicle, spinning sideways and coming to rest against the shoulder. As the deputy turned the corner, the suspect accelerated again — heading through the parking lot of the BP gas station known as The Corner Market on Bluemound. The vehicle continued through the alley between the gas station and a strip mall, negotiating a curve around fuel pumps, eventually coming to a stop.

A high-risk traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was removed from his vehicle. He was identified as Edwin Sosa-Santos. He had a 16-year-old passenger, and an infant child in his vehicle.

According to the complaint, Sosa-Santos told investigators he and the 16-year-old girl were en route to pick up the vehicle’s owner from work. He said he saw the deputy’s squad, on I-94, and believed there was a municipal warrant out for him — so he fled. He said the reason he stopped was because he recalled there was an infant in the vehicle, and he “figured he would be arrested with or without a warrant at this point.”

As it turned out, Sosa-Santos didn’t have a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the incident.

Sosa-Santos made his initial appearance in court in this case on December 27th. Probable cause was found for further proceedings and cash bond was set at $250. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for January 10th.