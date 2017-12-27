Recognize this guy? Suspect sought after burglary at Milwaukee apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary at an apartment complex — located on Cambridge Avenue near Brady Street.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, December 11th.

According to police, the suspect was able to gain entry to the building and then stole four mail packages from the building’s lobby before he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 25-35 years-old, 5’10”-6’ tall, and between 160-190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, a black puffy winter coat, dark colored jogging pants, black tennis shoes with red soles, and a large dark gray backpack with a circular white emblem on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.