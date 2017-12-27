× Sheriff’s office: Milwaukee man found in Greenfield park died of apparent natural causes

GREENFIELD — A man walking his dog in Kulwicki Park in Greenfield, called 911 after finding an elderly man unresponsive in a vehicle.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27th.

Officials say the man walking his dog noticed the elderly man had not changed positions for over ten minutes in his vehicle. He tried to get the man’s attention but couldn’t, so he called 911.

Greenfield Fire Department emergency medical personnel began CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as a 72-year-old Milwaukee man. His death appears to be from natural causes.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.