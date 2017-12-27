Watch live: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam shows 2 new eaglets, born after Christmas 🦅 🦅

FLORIDA — Officials with the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam are celebrating the birth of two new eaglets!

According to the website for the popular Eagle Cam, E10 hatched on the day after Christmas — Tuesday, December 26th at 8:54 p.m. E11 hatched the next day — Wednesday, December 27th at 4:25 p.m.

Below is some background information regarding the Eagle Cam:

The 2017-2018 season is the sixth season Dick Pritchett Real Estate has provided the live look into this Southwest Florida nest. This season we will again catch all the action using three cameras that film the birds 24/7 and stream live video directly to this site. Camera #1 is positioned six feet above the nesting tree and is equipped with night vision or infrared light, which emits no actual light. Nor does it make any noise. The birds do not see or hear anything coming from the camera. Camera #2 is located approximately 60 feet from the nest and has the ability to capture images of the nest action outside the view of Camera #1. (See diagram right for picture of cam locations) Both cameras are environmentally friendly, non-intrusive and positioned to offer the best view of the nest and birds while preserving the pristine beauty of the nest and their surroundings. A third camera (Cam #3) is installed closer to the north of the pond, to capture activity happening around the pasture and in the pond area.

The original adult bald eagles pair, known as Ozzie and Harriet, had been coming to this nest since 2006. After Ozzie’s passing in the early fall of 2015, Harriet & M15 bonded in late fall of 2015. This is their second season as a mated pair at this location.

While spotted most months out the year in the area, they officially reside in this nest between the months of October and May.

The nest sits 60 feet above the ground, in a Slash Pine tree. In the Spring of 2016, the nest detrioriated and completely fell apart. This season, if they re-build, will be a brand new nest for this couple.

The nest camera faces South East.

The pair relocated the nest from across the street to its current location for the 2006-2007 nesting season. This nest is labeled LE026-B of the Florida State Monitoring Program. It has been monitored at this location for 8 years.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, or to watch live!