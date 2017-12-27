× We Energies: More than 2,600 without power in the Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27th, was showing more than 2,600 without power in the Milwaukee area.

The cause of the outage is listed as “under investigation” at this time.

Anyone can monitor the outages in southeast Wisconsin with the We Energies Outage Map. Officials say that map updates every 15 minutes.

