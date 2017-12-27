“You instantly feel that burn on your skin:” Some tips on staying safe during bitter cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A second day of dangerously cold temperatures swept across Wisconsin -- and paramedics say just a few minutes outside can put you in real danger.

When temperatures are this low -- there a few good reasons to be outside. One Wednesday morning, December 27th the thermometer was sub-zero. Which undoubtedly increases the risk of exposure.

"Tissue damage, you may even notice some blistering," said Justin Malueg, Bell Ambulance.

Paramedics with Bell Ambulance will assure you the danger is real.

"You instantly feel that burn on your skin. Immediately you're turning red, and within minutes you're starting to feel that tingling and numbness, especially in your toes and fingers," said Lisa Solchenberger, EMT.

Lisa Solchenberger says every precaution should be made for anyone going outside or driving -- and if you are on the road, do more than fill up the tank.

Many of the items paramedics keep in their ambulance are the same items you should include in your car's emergency kit.

"You're going to want to keep blankets in an emergency kit, jumper cables, have a charged cellphone if possible," said Malueg.

Heat packs for gloves and shoes should be in the kit as well.

If you need somewhere warm to stay, call 211. That service will help place you or a family member with other emergency shelters available: Cathedral Center, Guest House of Milwaukee, Hope House of Milwaukee, Salvation Army Emergency Lodge, and others.

Again it is important to note, these shelters require a 211 referral.