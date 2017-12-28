10 children who lost parents to violence treated to Kwanzaa shopping spree by Black Panthers

MILWAUKEE — Community activists on Thursday, December 28th worked to bring some joy to kids this holiday season — children impacted by violence.

The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee took 10 children and their guardians shopping for presents. Yes, Christmas had passed, but Thursday marked the third night of Kwanzaa and represents community responsibility.

For a couple of hours, 10 children who have lost their parents to violence were treated to a evening of shopping at Walmart for the top items on their holiday wish list.

“I want a tablet; iPad and an iPhone,” Airianna Scott said.

“I just want movies,” Audreyanna Scott said.

Audreyanna and Airianna Scott lost their mother Audrey over the summer. Police say she was murdered by her boyfriend Sammie Miller after they got into a fight at a bar downtown on July 4th. The 28-year-old woman’s body was found nearly 2 months later in a wooded area in Racine County.

The girls now live with their grandmother, who is coping with the loss of her daughter. Carrie Haney-Scott said these kinds of events help distract the children from the overwhelming grief.

“There never really was a Christmas without her. It’s getting harder and harder through the holidays. We try to keep them busy — doing anything to keep their mind occupied, especially now that they’re out of school. It’s too cold outside to go out and play, so hopefully they can find some joy in this,” Haney-Scott said.

King Rick with the Black Panthers said that’s the point. He and the Original Black Panthers organized the event to remind people who are impacted by violence that they don’t have to go through it alone.

“We’ve gotta take care of the community. Every aspect of the community,” King Rick said.

It’s that support that may just be the best gift of all for these families.

“It’s an exciting feeling, because seeing my little sister happy is always going to make me happy and seeing my grandmother not sad, then I’m really going to be happy,” Audreyanna Scott said.

With the help of community sponsors, the Original Black Panthers paid for all of the children’s gifts and also gave their guardians a gift card to an African store in Milwaukee.