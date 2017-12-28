× Tasty appetizer: Beef up your New Year’s Eve celebrations with this recipe

MILWAUKEE — Beef up your New Year’s Eve celebrations. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a tasty appetizer.

Beef Crostini with Balsamic Drizzle & Parmesan Crisps

Ingredients

2 beef Strip Steaks boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/4 pounds)

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1-1/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

12 slices thin white sandwich bread, crusts removed

1-1/2 teaspoons coarse grind black pepper

Salt

4 ounces garlic-herb cheese spread, slightly softened

Prepared balsamic syrup

24 small arugula leaves

Instructions

Heat oven to 350°F. Combine Parmesan cheese and flour in small bowl; toss to mix well. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle Parmesan mixture evenly into 8-inch circle on baking sheet. Bake in center of 350°F oven 6 to 8 minutes or until melted and light brown. Cool 2 minutes on baking sheet, then remove to wire rack to cool completely. Break into 24 irregular-shaped pieces. Set aside.

Cook’s Tip: Parmesan crisps may be made 1 day in advance and stored in an airtight container.

Cut each bread slice diagonally in half. Place in single layer on baking sheet. Bake in 350°F oven about 6 minutes or until lightly toasted but not brown. Set aside.

Press pepper evenly onto beef steaks. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook top loin steaks 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steaks into thin slices; season with salt.

Meanwhile, spread 1 teaspoon cheese spread onto each bread piece; top with 2 to 3 steak slices. Drizzle balsamic syrup over beef; top with Parmesan crisp and arugula leaf.

