Before the big game, Wisconsin Badgers do a little deep-sea fishing

MIAMI — Before they hit the gridiron in Miami, some of the men of the Wisconsin Badgers football team are chilling with some deep-sea fishing.

When the athletes were away from the practice field on Wednesday, December 27th, get a load of what they hauled in from the open water — a 450 pound hammerhead shark.

Make the trip to Miami ❄️✈️☀️

Practice for @OrangeBowl 🍊✔️ Go deep-sea fishing and catch a 450lb hammerhead… 🦈✔️ pic.twitter.com/tIYgOZfs5g — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 27, 2017

Also on Wednesday, some of the Badgers spent some time at the beach, soaking up the Miami sun.

The Badgers will square up against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, December 30th in the Orange Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.